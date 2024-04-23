Tokyo stocks rise slightly before earnings season

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose slightly Tuesday as investors picked up recently battered technology and other issues amid caution before earnings releases in Japan and the United States.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 113.55 points, or 0.30 percent, from Monday at 37,552.16. The broader Topix index finished 3.77 points, or 0.14 percent, higher at 2,666.23.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by insurance, securities house and construction issues.

The U.S. dollar stayed firm in the upper 154 yen range amid receding prospects that the Federal Reserve will soon cut interest rates, whil...