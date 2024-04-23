Strong aftershocks rattle Taiwan but no casualties reported

Newsfrom Japan

Strong aftershocks continued to rattle Taiwan on Tuesday after a deadly earthquake claimed the lives of 17 people in the island’s eastern county of Hualien in early April, but there were no reports of casualties following the latest temblors.

The aftershocks in the early hours of Tuesday registered magnitudes of 6.0 and 6.3, respectively, leaving at least two multistory buildings that had been unoccupied in Hualien partially collapsed and tilted. Another quake registering a magnitude of 5.8 occurred in the morning.

Tuesday’s quakes prompted the Hualien county government to announce the closure...