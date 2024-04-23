Honda to build new EV plant in Canada as competition intensifies

Newsfrom Japan

Honda Motor Co. is planning to build a new electric vehicle factory in Canada as part of efforts to strengthen its production capacity in North America amid intensifying competition, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

It will be Honda’s second EV plant in North America, a major market for battery-driven cars, as the Japanese automaker is currently retooling its existing factory in Ohio in the United States so it can produce all-electric vehicles from 2025.

The Canadian government may consider offering financial support for the project, according to the sources.

The move comes as Ho...