Gov’t estimates New Year’s quake cut Japan growth by 115 bil. yen

Newsfrom Japan

The government on Tuesday estimated that a deadly earthquake that hit central Japan on New Year’s Day had a negative economic impact of up to 115.0 billion yen ($743 million) in the first quarter of 2024, equivalent to less than 0.1 percent of nominal gross domestic product.

The Cabinet Office released the figure as it maintained the overall assessment of the Japanese economy in its monthly report for April, saying that it is recovering “at a moderate pace, although it recently appears to be pausing.” The same expression was used for the third straight month.

Economists say Japan’s economy lik...