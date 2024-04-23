Japan eyes cashless tax refunds to stem illicit resale by tourists

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is considering introducing cashless tax refunds for inbound travelers, as part of efforts to prevent them from illicitly earning money by reselling tax-free items before departure, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.

Under the envisaged system, the government would have foreign travelers pay for products that include the consumption tax, which would be later refunded through a credit card or other cashless format, the sources said.

Cash refunds at airports will remain available, but the government will encourage visitors to receive cashless refunds to avoid congestion at airports, ...