Japan supermarket sales grow 3.7% in FY 2023, biggest rise in 32 yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s supermarket sales in fiscal 2023 rose 3.7 percent from the previous year on a same-store basis, marking the largest rise since 1991, as price hikes for food and other goods propped up sales, an industry body said Tuesday.

Sales at 10,920 supermarkets operated by 54 companies totaled 13.73 trillion yen ($88.7 billion), with shoppers also buying more items as they became less frugal in March, according to the Japan Chain Stores Association.

Same-store sales for March alone were up 9.3 percent from a year earlier, increasing for the 13th consecutive month.

An increase in the average numbe...