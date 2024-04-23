DisneySea reveals new hotel in Fantasy Springs area to open in June

Newsfrom Japan

A new hotel within Tokyo DisneySea’s latest Fantasy Springs theme area was revealed to the media on Tuesday, with the facility slated to open in June on the same day as the area.

Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel is split into two wings, with the “Grand Chateau,” which overlooks the park, starting at 341,000 yen ($2,200) per night. The “Fantasy Chateau” starts at 66,000 yen, according to operator Milial Resort Hotels Co.

The hotel offers a total of 475 rooms across nine floors. The Fantasy Chateau, adorned with features from “Tangled” and “Bambi,” has 419 rooms.

The Grand Chateau, which ha...