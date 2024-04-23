Baseball: Hawks’ Arihara goes distance to beat Sasaki, Marines

Newsfrom Japan

Kohei Arihara struck out nine and finished what he started in the SoftBank Hawks’ 4-2 Pacific League victory over Roki Sasaki and the Lotte Marines on Tuesday.

Arihara allowed three hits and a walk, all after his teammates gave him a 2-0 fourth-inning lead at Zozo Marine Stadium.

“I wanted to work carefully tonight and locate well, and I was able to do that,” Arihara (2-2) said after throwing 107 pitches.

Sasaki (2-1) struck out four while allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits and two walks over seven innings. Poor command cost him in the fourth inning when the first two Hawks singled ...