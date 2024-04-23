Japan Post Bank system glitch delays 1.2 million transfers

Newsfrom Japan

Japan Post Bank Co. said Tuesday that a nationwide system failure has caused delays in receiving nearly 1.2 million money transfers from other banks.

The bank said the system failure began at 8:40 a.m. and was resolved by 10:07 p.m. It said there is no evidence indicating a cyberattack.

The bank apologized for the inconvenience caused to customers, who may have been unable to make payments due to the disruption. Transfers from Japan Post Bank to other financial institutions were not affected, it said.

There were approximately 23,000 Japan Post Bank branches and over 30,000 ATMs nationwide as o...