Nikkei stock index surges 2%, tracking Wall St. higher

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened sharply higher Wednesday led by tech issues, with the key Nikkei index surging 2 percent, as investor sentiment was lifted by Wall Street gains overnight.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 561.70 points, or 1.50 percent, from Tuesday to 38,113.86. The broader Topix index was up 21.68 points, or 0.81 percent, at 2,687.91.

At 9:30 a.m., the Nikkei benchmark had climbed 776.09 points, or 2.07 percent to 38,328.25.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by precision instrument, electric appliance and machinery issues. The U.S. d...