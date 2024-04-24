Nikkei stock index jumps 2% in morning after Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index surged 2 percent Wednesday led by heavyweight technology issues, lifted by gains on Wall Street and hopes for upbeat earnings from major U.S. companies later this week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 777.23 points, or 2.07 percent, from Tuesday to 38,329.39. The broader Topix index was up 36.45 points, or 1.37 percent, at 2,702.68.

The U.S. dollar moved little in the upper 154 yen range after hitting a new 34-year high of 154.88 yen in New York overnight, as traders look for further cues from U.S. economic data later this week and the result Friday of the Bank o...