Nikkei stock index surges over 2% on tech gains

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index jumped over 2 percent Wednesday, boosted by technology shares on hopes for upbeat earnings from U.S. companies, with sentiment further lifted by advances on other Asian markets.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 907.92 points, or 2.42 percent, from Tuesday at 38,460.08. The broader Topix index finished 44.50 points, or 1.67 percent, higher at 2,710.73.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by precision instrument, electric appliance and transportation equipment issues.

The U.S. dollar climbed to a 34-year high around 154.94 yen in Tokyo, as recent stro...