Fukushima treated water discharge suspended due to power outage

Newsfrom Japan

The discharge of treated radioactive water into the sea from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant was suspended Wednesday due to a partial power outage, the plant operator said. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said it believed the power outage, which occurred at around 10:43 a.m., was caused when a power cable at the Daiichi plant was damaged during excavation work. The system to cool reactors and spent fuel pools was not affected by the power cutoff and remained operational, according to the utility. The release of the wastewater began in late August and TEPCO ejected about 3...