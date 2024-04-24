Japan PM to unveil measures to protect Amazon rainforest in Brazil

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to announce his intention to strengthen support for protection of the Amazon rainforest during his visit to Brazil in early May, government sources said Wednesday.

The measures are centered on financial contributions and assistance for regenerating degraded farmland to prevent deforestation and promote the development of sustainable agricultural landscapes, the sources said.

Kishida, who is scheduled to visit Brazil next week, is expected to sign a comprehensive cooperative agreement on climate change, decarbonization and other environmental issues ...