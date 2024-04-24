Japan’s IHI rigged data for over 4,000 engines at least since 2003

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese leading engine maker IHI Corp. said Wednesday a subsidiary has falsified fuel efficiency data for 4,361 engines, mostly for ships, produced at least since 2003 for the domestic and overseas markets.

The data-rigging was found at IHI Power Systems Co.'s plants in Niigata and Gunma prefectures, with data doctored during tests to make their fuel economy look better, IHI said.

Of the 4,361 engines, 2,058 did not meet the specifications set under contracts with its customers, according to IHI.

“It is a betrayal of our customers’ trust,” IHI Senior Executive Officer Hideo Morita said at a p...