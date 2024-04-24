CORRECTED: ANA plane lands at Hokkaido airport with hydraulic trouble

Newsfrom Japan

An All Nippon Airways aircraft carrying a total of 213 people landed safely at an airport in Hokkaido in northern Japan on Wednesday after a hydraulic system issue was detected.

Upon landing at New Chitose Airport, the pilot of the plane, which took off from Tokyo’s Haneda airport, turned off the engines, the authorities said. There were no reports of injuries.

The pilot was reported to have said there was an oil leak, according to the airline.

Local firefighters were notified of the incident by the airport at around 5:35 p.m.