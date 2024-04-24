URGENT: Yen drops to 155 range against U.S. dollar, new 34-yr low
The yen weakened to the 155 range against the U.S. dollar in London on Wednesday, hitting a fresh 34-year low, amid expectations the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates elevated for longer than projected.
Investors have been selling the yen for the dollar amid the wide interest rate differential between Japan and the United States, with their central banks pursuing ultraloose and tight monetary policies, respectively.