Japan to tighten export controls for cutting-edge technologies

The Japanese government said Wednesday it will require advance notification from private firms seeking to export cutting-edge technologies such as quantum science, in an effort to prevent such technologies from being diverted to military purposes in countries like Russia and China.

Export controls will also be tightened for non-cutting edge fields at risk of being used in conventional weapons, with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to request that firms investigate the possibility of such use, it said.

A trade ministry ordinance under the foreign exchange and foreign trade law will b...