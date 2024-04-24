Baseball: Tigers overcome BayStars in wild see-saw game

Sports

Sheldon Neuse twice drew bases-loaded walks that put the Central League-leading Hanshin Tigers in front in their wild wet 5-3 win over the DeNA BayStars on Wednesday.

With Tigers lefty Masashi Ito building a no-hit bid, the game at Yokohama Stadium was halted by rain after five innings with Hanshin leading 1-0. Instead of focusing on the lead, Tigers manager Akinobu Okada left Ito in the game and it backfired.

After a roughly 30-minute layoff, the lefty got through the sixth but coughed up three runs, two earned, on four seventh-inning hits.

Neuse, who singled his first two times up, forced in...

Kyodo News

Kyodo News