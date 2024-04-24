Football: Spirited 10-man Marinos edge Ulsan to reach ACL final

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama F Marinos reached their first Asian Champions League final after seeing off South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai 5-4 on penalties Wednesday following a dramatic 3-3 aggregate draw.

Trailing 1-0 from a week ago, Marinos went down to 10 men in the semifinal’s second leg but still won 3-2 as the J-League side persevered through the tough 120-minute contest in heavy rain at International Stadium Yokohama -- during which Ulsan had 40 shots.

“A huge step forward not only for the players but for the club itself to show that anything is possible,” manager Harry Kewell said. “I’m over the moon for the ...