Dollar firm above 155 yen after hitting new 34-yr high

The U.S. dollar was firm in the lower 155 yen range in Tokyo early Thursday after hitting a new 34-year high overnight, as solid U.S. economic data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates elevated for a while.

The dollar hit 155.37 yen in New York, topping the psychologically important 155 yen line, despite wariness over a yen-buying intervention by Japanese authorities.

Investors have been selling the yen for the dollar amid the wide interest rate differential between Japan and the United States on receding expectations that the Fed will start cutting interes...