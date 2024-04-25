URGENT: No change in stance to act as appropriate over yen: finance chief

Newsfrom Japan

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Thursday there is no change “at all” in the government’s stance that it will act appropriately with regard to the yen’s value after it slipped past 155 to the U.S. dollar.

Speaking in parliament, Suzuki said the government is carefully monitoring currency market developments but declined to comment further, amid market vigilance over a possible yen-buying dollar-selling operation to slow the Japanese currency’s fall.