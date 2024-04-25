Baseball: Ohtani goes 3-for-6 as Dodgers hammer Nationals 11-2

Shohei Ohtani improved his batting average to a Major League Baseball-leading .371 with a 3-for-6 outing Wednesday as the Los Angeles Dodgers pummeled the Washington Nationals 11-2.

The reigning American League MVP continued his hot hitting after homering in the two previous games, including a 450-foot blast that reached the second deck in Tuesday’s 4-1 win over the Nationals.

Ohtani drove in two runs and scored two, with all three hits doubles, taking his tally to an MLB-best 14 for the season. No other player had reached double figures as of Wednesday.

Mookie Betts and Will Smith both went 4...

Kyodo News

