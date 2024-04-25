Dollar hits new 34-yr high in mid-155 yen after strong U.S. data

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. dollar climbed to a new 34-year high in the mid-155 yen range in Tokyo, as more solid U.S. economic data dampened expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates soon.

The dollar hit around 155.44 yen in the morning, as stronger-than-expected U.S. March durable goods orders reinforced the perception that the interest rate differential between the United States and Japan will remain wide, analysts said.

At noon, the dollar fetched 155.43-44 yen compared with 155.28-38 yen in New York and 154.89-91 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0705-0709 and 166.39...