Survivors, victims’ family mark 19 years since Amagasaki derailment

Newsfrom Japan

Survivors and family members of the victims of a 2005 train derailment that killed 107 people in the western Japan city of Amagasaki held a memorial ceremony Thursday to mark 19 years since the accident.

Attendees gathered at a monument erected by West Japan Railway Co. to remember the victims where they paused for a moment of silence at 9:18 a.m., the time when the accident occurred at the site in Hyogo Prefecture.

“We will continue our tireless efforts into the future” to ensure the safety of our operations, JR West President Kazuaki Hasegawa said at the ceremony.

A total of 106 passengers a...