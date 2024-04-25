Toyota fails to meet 10.1 mil. output target in FY 2023 amid scandals

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday its global production in fiscal 2023 grew 9.2 percent from a year earlier to a record 9.97 million vehicles but fell short of its goal of 10.1 million, impacted by recent data-rigging scandals at its group firms.

Its overseas production in the year ended March rose 5.0 percent to a record 6.66 million vehicles, helped by robust demand in North America and Europe, the company said.

The automaker saw its domestic production increase 18.7 percent to 3.31 million vehicles for the year thanks to strong post-pandemic demand at home despite the scandals, it said.

Toyo...