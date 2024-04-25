Baseball: Record-setting Ohtani says still striving to improve

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani felt he had done something special the moment a mammoth 450-foot home run cracked off his bat in the Los Angeles Dodgers' series-opening win against the Washington Nationals, the Japanese superstar said Wednesday. The towering solo blast in the ninth inning of Tuesday's 4-1 victory was the hardest-hit home run of his Major League Baseball career, soaring to the second deck at Nationals Park with an exit velocity of 118.7 miles per hour, according to MLB.com. "It felt like one of the best of my life," Ohtani said during a media scrum ahead of Wednesday's meeting with the Nationals...