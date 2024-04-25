Dollar at 34-yr. highs in upper 155 yen as intervention line tested

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. dollar rose to new 34-year highs in Tokyo in the upper 155 yen range on Thursday, as currency traders tested the limits of the yen's weakness amid speculation that a market intervention by Japanese authorities is still a way off. Recent firmer-than-expected U.S. economic data has reduced trader bets that the Federal Reserve will soon cut interest rates, suggesting a continuation of the wide interest rate differential between Japan and the United States that has sent the yen to as low as around 155.73 yen. At 3 p.m., the dollar fetched 155.65-68 yen compared with 155.28-38 yen in New Y...