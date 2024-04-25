Meta sued over investment ads with fake celebrity endorsements

Newsfrom Japan

Four people sued the Japanese arm of U.S. tech giant Meta Platforms Inc. on Thursday over false investment ads using fake celebrity endorsements on Facebook and Instagram. The plaintiffs, including those from Kobe and Tokyo, filed the lawsuit with the Kobe District Court in western Japan, claiming they had lost money because the company was negligent in verifying the legitimacy of such advertisements. They are seeking a total of 23 million yen ($147,000) in damages. Social media scams soliciting investments by using the names and images of prominent business figures without their consent have ...