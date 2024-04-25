U.S. says China’s intellectual property theft remains grave concern

Newsfrom Japan

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said Thursday “many serious concerns” about intellectual property protection and enforcement in China persist, criticizing its slow pace of reform.

The office said China is one of the seven countries remaining on its “priority watch list,” pointing out that, among many other issues, it and Hong Kong were again the largest exporters of counterfeit goods in fiscal 2023.

“China’s e-commerce markets, the largest in the world, remain a source of widespread counterfeits as infringing sales have migrated from physical to online markets,” the USTR said in an...