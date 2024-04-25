Latest EVs displayed at 1st Beijing motor show in 4 years

Newsfrom Japan

The Beijing motor show reopened on Thursday after a four-year hiatus, featuring the latest electric vehicle models from major automakers worldwide, amidst intensifying competition in the world's largest auto market for new energy vehicles. Nissan Motor Co. unveiled four new energy concept vehicles at the auto show, with President and CEO Makoto Uchida vowing the company's commitment to a "China-tailored strategy." Toyota Motor Corp. displayed two new battery EV models to be sold in the Chinese market within a year as part of its approach to achieving carbon neutrality. The automaker said its e...