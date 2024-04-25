Football: J-League champions Kobe to play Tottenham in July friendly

Newsfrom Japan

J-League champions Vissel Kobe will play Tottenham Hotspur in a July 27 international club friendly at Tokyo’s National Stadium, the league announced Thursday.

Kobe, who won their first top-division title last year, will take on the English Premier League side managed by Australian Ange Postecoglou, who previously was in charge of J-League side Yokohama F Marinos.

The J-League said more matchups in its “World Challenge” series involving overseas clubs are to be announced in due course.