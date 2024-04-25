Baseball: Lions' Takahashi earns 1st win in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Right-hander Bo Takahashi, who as a child in Brazil idolized former Seibu Lions ace Daisuke Matsuzaka, earned his first win for the Pacific League club Thursday going 5-2/3 innings in a 3-1 victory over the Orix Buffaloes. Takahashi, who pitched as high as Triple-A for the Cincinnati Reds and in South Korea, joined the Lions in 2022. Making his second start of the season, Takahashi allowed a run on three hits, a walk and a hit batsman at Kyocera Dome Osaka. "I'm really happy to get my first win," he said in Portuguese through an interpreter. "Now I want to go beyond this and win many more with...