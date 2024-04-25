Honda eyes $11 bil. investment to build new EV factories in Canada

Newsfrom Japan

Honda Motor Co. said Thursday it aims to build a new electric vehicle factory in Canada, with its planned investment reaching about 15 billion Canadian dollars ($11 billion) including an EV battery plant. The Japanese automaker has started talks with the Canadian authorities to receive subsidies for the project in Ontario. Honda's actual investment in creating an EV supply chain in Canada is expected to be 60 to 70 percent of the total, as material suppliers will also share the costs. Honda plans to start production at the new EV plant, which will be the second of its kind in North America, in...