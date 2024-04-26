Toyota teams up with Tencent over AI use, Nissan eyes tie with Baidu

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. and Nissan Motor Co. made public on Thursday their respective plans to step up cooperation with Chinese IT giants, mainly over the use of artificial intelligence in their vehicles to boost the appeal for potential local customers. Toyota announced an agreement to team up with Tencent Holdings Ltd., while Nissan revealed a plan to seek an alliance with Baidu Inc. at the Beijing motor show, which opened the same day. Hiroki Nakajima, a vice president of Toyota, said during a presentation that Tencent has offered cooperation in fields such as AI and big data, and the Japanese a...