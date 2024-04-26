URGENT: Japan eyes all necessary steps on yen movements: finance chief

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is closely watching currency movements and is ready to take all necessary steps, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Friday, amid market caution about intervention to slow the yen’s fall to 34-year lows against the U.S. dollar.

Suzuki said he is “concerned” about the negative aspect of the weaker yen, while noting that it also has its positive side. He declined to say when and what specific steps the government would take against excessive volatility in the currency market.