Tokyo stocks mixed in morning ahead of BOJ meeting outcome

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Friday as a wait-and-see mood prevailed ahead of the conclusion of the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting later in the day.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 65.81 points, or 0.17 percent, from Thursday to 37,694.29. The broader Topix index was down 0.69 point, or 0.03 percent, at 2,662.84.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining and electric appliance issues. Decliners included chemical, and pulp and paper issues.

The U.S. dollar was firm in the upper 155 yen level after hitting a new 34-year high of 155.75 yen i...