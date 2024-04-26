U.S., China top diplomats meet with Russia, Taiwan likely on agenda

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi began talks on Friday in Beijing, with agenda items expected to include China’s alleged support for Russia’s defense industry as well as tensions around Taiwan and the South China Sea.

Blinken, who returned to the Asian country for the first time in 10 months, is also likely to raise U.S. concerns about Beijing’s overcapacity in electric vehicles and other industries. He may meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping later in the day.

His three-day China visit through Friday is part of the two countries’ efforts to stabiliz...