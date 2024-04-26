Tokyo stocks rise in morning after plunge, BOJ decision awaited

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rebounded Friday morning after sharp falls the previous day, while a sense of caution prevailed ahead of the Bank of Japan’s policy decision later in the day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 151.87 points, or 0.40 percent, from Thursday to 37,780.35. The broader Topix index was up 9.54 points, or 0.36 percent, at 2,673.07.

The U.S. dollar moved little in the upper 155 yen range after hitting a new 34-year high of 155.75 yen in New York overnight amid prospects that the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates elevated for longer than expected following recent strong economi...