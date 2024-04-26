Football: Japan beat Qatar, close in on Olympic qualification

Newsfrom Japan

Japan took a big step toward the Paris Olympic men's football tournament with a 4-2 extra-time victory over 10-man Qatar in the quarterfinals of the U-23 Asian Cup on Thursday. Mao Hosoya and Kotaro Uchino scored in extra time following a 2-2 deadlock through 90 minutes at Doha's Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, where the hosts went down a man after goalkeeper Yousef Abdullah's 41st-minute red card. With the top three teams in Qatar qualifying for the Paris Games, manager Go Oiwa's squad need one more win to earn Japan's eighth consecutive Olympic berth. Despite playing most of the match with a man a...