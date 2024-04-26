Japan Cabinet OKs bill to challenge Apple-Google app store duopoly

Economy

Japan’s Cabinet approved Friday a bill to regulate smartphone app stores to promote easier market access for third-party developers, in a move to challenge the duopoly exerted by industry giants Apple Inc. and Google LLC.

The bill would require dominant smartphone operating system providers to allow the entry of third-party app stores and payment systems to increase competition.

Under the new regulations, providers who fail to comply will be slapped with a penalty worth 20 percent of their domestic revenue related to the violation.

The penalty can rise to 30 percent if the malpractice continue...

Kyodo News

