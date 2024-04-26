Baseball: Yamamoto earns win with 7 Ks as Dodgers sweep Nats

Sports

Yoshinobu Yamamoto threw six shutout innings for his second Major League Baseball win Thursday as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Washington Nationals 2-1 and completed a three-game series sweep.

The Japanese right-hander struck out seven while allowing four hits and one walk in the most assured performance of his six-game MLB career.

Teoscar Hernandez broke the ice for the Dodgers with a solo homer in the top of the second and Freddie Freeman made it 2-0 with an RBI double in the eighth at Nationals Park.

Yamamoto (2-1) set the tone with a 1-2-3 first inning and had his four-seamer, curvebal...

Kyodo News

