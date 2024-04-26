Toyota to invest $1.4 bill. to set up 2nd EV production site in U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Friday it will invest $1.4 billion in its factory in the U.S. state of Indiana to start producing electric vehicles from 2026, making it the company’s second EV production site in the country after its Kentucky plant.

The Japanese automaker will hire up to 340 new employees for the project to produce three-row, all-electric sport utility vehicles, it said.

Batteries will be supplied from its new battery factory under construction in North Carolina, according to the automaker.

Its Kentucky plant is scheduled to start producing a different three-row SUV model in 2025. The...