Football: Ueda on target as Feyenoord maintain title hopes

Japan striker Ayase Ueda scored his third goal of the season as Feyenoord kept their title hopes alive with a 3-1 win against Go Ahead Eagles in the Dutch top flight on Thursday.

The away victory ensures the Rotterdam club, currently trailing leaders PSV by nine points, will finish no worse than second in the Eredivisie and qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Ueda, who has mostly played off the bench for Feyenoord, was given the start at center forward by manager Arne Slot.

With his team leading 2-1 in the 69th minute, the Samurai Blue attacker controlled a well-placed ball from winger...