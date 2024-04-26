Yen drops to 156 level vs. dollar as BOJ keeps current easing policy

Newsfrom Japan

The yen sank to the lower 156 level against the U.S. dollar Friday in Tokyo as investors sold the currency after the Bank of Japan left unchanged its current monetary easing policy. The yen hit the new 34-year low after hovering in the upper 155 zone in the morning. The yen has been sold recently against the dollar as solid U.S. economic data has fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates elevated for a while amid persisting inflation. At 3 p.m., the dollar fetched 156.10-11 yen compared with 155.59-69 yen in New York and 155.62-64 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday. Th...