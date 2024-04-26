Japan’s ANA enjoys record earnings on robust tourism growth

Newsfrom Japan

ANA Holdings Inc. said Friday its net profit rose 75.6 percent to a record 157.10 billion yen ($1.0 billion) in the business year ended March, driven by global tourism growth after the coronavirus pandemic.

Sales for the year grew 20.4 percent to 2.06 trillion yen, the parent of All Nippon Airways said.

For the current year ending March next year, the company provided a conservative forecast, expecting its net profit to fall 30.0 percent to 110 billion yen on sales of 2.19 trillion yen, up 6.5 percent.