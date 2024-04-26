URGENT: No major impact so far of weak yen on trend inflation: BOJ chief

Newsfrom Japan

Bank of Japan chief Kazuo Ueda said Friday the central bank does not see any major impact of a weak yen on trend inflation at this point, but it will continue to monitor developments. Speaking at a press conference after a two-day policy-setting meeting, Ueda reiterated that the BOJ would consider a policy change if the weak yen's impact on prices "cannot be ignored." Trend inflation excludes temporary factors. He said an additional interest rate hike will depend on economic data, adding that the BOJ will continue with its government bond buying.