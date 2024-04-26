URGENT: Japan startup reveals “world’s first” close-up space debris image
Japanese space company Astroscale Japan Inc. on Friday unveiled what it calls the world’s first publicly released image of space debris taken in proximity.
“The unprecedented image marks a crucial step towards understanding and addressing the challenges posed by space debris, driving progress toward a safer and more sustainable space environment,” the satellite-servicing company said in a press release.