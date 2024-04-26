Baseball: Rookie Watarai hits grand slam as BayStars beat Giants

Newsfrom Japan

Rookie Ryuki Watarai capped his three-hit night with a grand slam in the eighth inning as the DeNA BayStars rallied to beat the Yomiuri Giants 7-2 Friday in the Central League.

Watarai’s blast to right field capped a six-run eighth at Yokohama Stadium after back-to-back RBI doubles by Keita Sano and Shugo Maki turned the game around for the BayStars.

The 21-year-old rookie was down to eighth in the batting order for the first time after starting the season in the leadoff spot.

Yomiuri’s Shosei Togo and DeNA’s Katsuki Azuma each threw seven solid innings, allowing one run and two runs, respecti...