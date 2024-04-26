IAEA says Fukushima treated water discharge “progressing as planned”

Newsfrom Japan

An International Atomic Energy Agency task force confirmed that the discharge of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant is “progressing as planned,” as it wrapped up Friday its latest review on the process.

It was the second visit to Japan by an IAEA task force, comprised of IAEA officials and international experts, after the country began releasing the wastewater into the Pacific Ocean last August despite opposition from neighboring countries such as China.

The discharge of water from the Fukushima Daiichi plant, crippled in the wake of a massive earthquake and tsu...